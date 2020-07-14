SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Omar Burroughs Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Omar Burroughs                                                                                      
Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                           
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds                                           
Position: Defensive Back                                        
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy                                                           
Committed to: Kansas                                                                                  
Projected Position: Free Safety

Frame: Short and slender. Average width across shoulders and chest. A bit high waisted. Tightly-wound thighs and calves, with developing trunk. Ample room for more mass at next level. 

Athleticism: Fluid. Quick feet; plants and drives out of cuts with ease. Better acceleration than long speed; ran 4.76 40-yard dash in spring 2019. Great leaper. Outstanding hand-eye coordination with results, standing as IMG Academy’s all-time interception leader. Below-average strength and overall power. 

Instincts: Classic deep center fielder. Reads quarterback’s eyes, pounces toward ball upon diagnosing. Tracks ball well downfield while moving toward target. Can high-point jump balls, go outside body for impressive interceptions. Packs punch as tackler despite lack of size. 

Polish: Fluid backpedal. Turns and runs well, but hips could be more flexible. Lacks experience matched up one-on-one at LOS. Needs additional weight and power to better affect running game. 

Bottom Line: Burroughs is an instinctive, decisive free safety, whose Big 12 ceiling is limited by his diminutive stature and marginal athletic traits. Key special-teamer for Jayhawks at worst, and will surely see field in passing situations that call for sub-packages. Unless speed eventually proves above-average, may top out as reserve.

