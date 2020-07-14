SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Omar Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Omar Daniels
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds
Position: Cornerback 
School: Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County
Committed to: Kansas State 
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Long build with wide shoulders, well distributed. Frame to grow in upper and lower body at the next level. 

Athleticism: Athletic corner who plays the run well from outside in. Competes at a high level of competition, and often relies on his athletic ability to make plays. Has natural ball skills as he comes from a basketball background. 

Instincts: Reads and reacts well in running game, which is the best aspect of his game. Drops in zone coverage well, and displays nice ball skills down the field in one on one situations. 

Polish: Excels in run support, and he is a sure tackle for this stage of his career. Athletic ability allows him to compete in coverage at the high school level, but he still has refinement left for his craft. He takes negative steps often, but athletic ability allows him to overcome that. 

Bottom Line: Daniels excels in run support at the high school level. He is a natural athlete who can make plays down the field in coverage and has room to grow with his frame, but he has to refine his overall technique and eliminate negative steps at the college level. He displays a nose for the football. He has the potential to be a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level later in his career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American