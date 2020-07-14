SI All-American Candidate Omar Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Omar Daniels

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County

Committed to: Kansas State

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long build with wide shoulders, well distributed. Frame to grow in upper and lower body at the next level.

Athleticism: Athletic corner who plays the run well from outside in. Competes at a high level of competition, and often relies on his athletic ability to make plays. Has natural ball skills as he comes from a basketball background.

Instincts: Reads and reacts well in running game, which is the best aspect of his game. Drops in zone coverage well, and displays nice ball skills down the field in one on one situations.

Polish: Excels in run support, and he is a sure tackle for this stage of his career. Athletic ability allows him to compete in coverage at the high school level, but he still has refinement left for his craft. He takes negative steps often, but athletic ability allows him to overcome that.

Bottom Line: Daniels excels in run support at the high school level. He is a natural athlete who can make plays down the field in coverage and has room to grow with his frame, but he has to refine his overall technique and eliminate negative steps at the college level. He displays a nose for the football. He has the potential to be a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level later in his career.