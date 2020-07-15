SI All-American Candidate O'Mega Blake Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR O'Mega Blake

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 188 pounds

School: Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Committed to: South Carolina

Frame: Tall with long and lean build. Some defined muscle in upper body with plenty of room to add mass throughout.

Athleticism: Runs well with good burst off the line and sustainable long speed. Averaged nearly 20 yards per reception as a junior with 14 touchdowns on the receiving end. Can operate outside of frame and play the football extended.

Instincts: Good lean off the line with subtle stabs against defender's leverage. Effective after the catch with lateral game and acceleration, along with strong lower body. Above-average ball skills and toughness to make contested catches. Natural runner from depth which could lead to return-man role in college.

Polish: Not challenged much at the LOS with respect to speed, so can get into second move of deeper routes on short notice. Good grasp of the route tree although more variance early in the stem could elevate game. Some physicality on tape with the tools to become consistent blocker.

Bottom Line: Blake has the frame and speed to challenge defenses at all three levels in college. He plays with great pace and timing, offering an offense big-play ability before or after the catch. As he adds mass and polishes up route tree intricacies he’ll have the chance to compete for early playing time in the SEC.