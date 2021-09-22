One To Know: 2023 QB Jordyn Potts

If you have watched Powell High School this fall, you are fully aware that they have one of the most impressive collections of talent in the state of Tennessee. If you have not had a chance to watch them, but you follow football recruiting at all, then you have most likely heard of the Panthers given this collection of talent and the recent nationally storyline they became a part of when the nation's top defender, Walter Nolen, enrolled in school there instead of opting for a high profile prep school such as IMG Academy.

Head Coach Matt Lowe's program boasts Adarius Redmond and Ayden Greene as a nationally known receiver duo in the 2023 class; Warren Nolen holds multiple Division 1 offers as a 2025 offensive lineman, and JJ Foust already holds an early offer from Tulane, while guys like Steven Soles and Carson Whitehead are blooming stars in their own right.

The Panthers are off to a fast start this season with a 4-1 record, and the collection of talent mentioned above obviously plays a significant part in this, but the difference maker is 2023 signal-caller Jordyn Potts.

As a sophomore, Potts stepped into the spotlight for a Powell team coming off the heels of a 12-1 season and quickly captivated the Knoxville area with late-game heroics in his first two starts. He would eventually go on to become the single-season passing leader with 2,590 yards and 30 total touchdowns while helping the Panthers to an 8-3 overall record. Now, after a strong off-season of work, Potts has picked up where he left off as a sophomore and is pushing for greatness.

"Mostly, the game has slowed down for me a lot this year," Powell told Sports Illustrated on where he feels like he has improved the most. " I feel like that has really helped me improve my decision-making from last year."

Through the first five games of the season, the Panthers own a 4-1 record, and Potts has compiled a gaudy statline and is on pace to shatter those records mentioned above.

Potts is 89-142 for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions to start this season. He has added another seven touchdowns on the ground for 21 total, just nine shy of his record, with a guaranteed five games remaining on the schedule. When asked about what makes his game so special, he reiterated that dual-threat ability was a key reason for his success.

"I think what makes me great is that I can extend plays with my legs, and I can throw very well off platform and on the move," said Potts.

Despite all of this, Potts only holds one Division 1 offer, but with multiple schools expressing interest, that is sure to change, which is the purpose of this article so that you can understand who he is when it does.

Potts has been on visits, and he continues to receive calls, texts, and letters from college coaches across the country, but when asked what he would tell them about why they should want him as a part of their program, the answer was simple.

"I love to get better every day, I am coachable, and I am a leader on and off the field," he said.

There is never a down moment for Potts when it comes to football. Be it extra zooms with offensive coordinator Josh Jones, board work before practice, extra weekend throwing sessions with QB trainer Tony Colston, or bonding time with his teammates, the junior gunslinger has his eyes set on the prize ahead.

While the early stat line suggests he is the front-runner for 5A's Mr. Football, Potts is zoned in on becoming a state champion quarterback with multiple Division 1 offers by the end of this season. The rest will come as it does, but you better get familiar with Jordyn Potts over the next year and a half.