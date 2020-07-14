SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Orion Peters Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Orion Peters 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Inglewood (Calif.) Inglewood
Committed to: Washington State 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Lean frame with visibly cut muscular definition. Would greatly benefit from additional weight in the slot. 

Athleticism: Blazing fast top-end speed to compliment his plus lateral quickness. Weaves in and out of would-be tacklers with ease. Physical between the hashes, fighting through contact. Graceful athlete and great hips with velvet-smooth feet. 

Instincts: Great eyes as he runs with the ball, with active hands to keep tacklers away from his ankles. He excels at identifying weak spots in the opposing secondary and uses his athleticism well to exploit them. 

Polish: Runs routes in the slot with intent and precision. He’s an absolute liability to the defender's ankles. Consistently busts off long runs from short-yardage situations. Looks right at home in the middle of the tunnel screen with linebackers looking to clean his clock. 

Bottom Line: Orion Peters absolutely dominated mid-level high school competition. His straight-line speed and short-area burst entirely on another level and will translate pleasantly to the collegiate level. After a year or two in practice along with 10 more pounds of muscle, he’ll be bonafide slot weapon.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American