SI All-American Candidate Orion Peters Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Orion Peters

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Inglewood (Calif.) Inglewood

Committed to: Washington State

Projected Position: Wide Receiver



Frame: Lean frame with visibly cut muscular definition. Would greatly benefit from additional weight in the slot.

Athleticism: Blazing fast top-end speed to compliment his plus lateral quickness. Weaves in and out of would-be tacklers with ease. Physical between the hashes, fighting through contact. Graceful athlete and great hips with velvet-smooth feet.

Instincts: Great eyes as he runs with the ball, with active hands to keep tacklers away from his ankles. He excels at identifying weak spots in the opposing secondary and uses his athleticism well to exploit them.

Polish: Runs routes in the slot with intent and precision. He’s an absolute liability to the defender's ankles. Consistently busts off long runs from short-yardage situations. Looks right at home in the middle of the tunnel screen with linebackers looking to clean his clock.

Bottom Line: Orion Peters absolutely dominated mid-level high school competition. His straight-line speed and short-area burst entirely on another level and will translate pleasantly to the collegiate level. After a year or two in practice along with 10 more pounds of muscle, he’ll be bonafide slot weapon.