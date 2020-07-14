SI All-American Candidate Owen Prentice Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Owen Prentice

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 295 pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

School: Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea High School

Schools of Interest: Washington, Stanford, UCLA, Cal, USC, Arizona State

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Carries the 290-plus pounds really well and has room for a bit more. Carries most of his weight belly button down.

Athleticism: Quick stepper that shows burst off the line of scrimmage. He plays with great pad level, showing fluidity in his hips. He’s a solid mover on the second level, though if he doesn’t learn to unzip his feet on linebackers he could become vulnerable.

Instincts: He’s an incredible inside zone blocker. He completely understands the idea of blocking half a man, delivering three techniques to the tackle, as well as getting to the rib cage when becoming the trailing man on combo blocks. He’s always finding work.

Polish: O’Dea High School clearly doesn’t throw the football, which could lead to some issues in terms of technique in the passing game. Seeing as how he’s most likely going to remain out west in the PAC-12. there is plenty of opportunity to refine pass pro principles.

Bottom Line: If there’s a run-happy team in the PAC-12, Prentice is your dream guard. The overall athleticism and skill set leads me to believe that he can figure it out and learn to play more upright. Once his body control and strength improves, he should develop into a capable inside force.