SI All-American Candidate Pat Coogan Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Pat Coogan

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

School: Chicago (Ill.) Marist

Committed to: Notre Dame

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: 290-pound guard with a strong frame. Carries weight exceptionally well with room to put on weight if need be.

Athleticism: The first play on his junior tape is him making a tackle on punt coverage at 290 pounds. He pulls exceptionally well and moves like a defensive end in the open field. He’s an underrated athlete.

Instincts: He plays with grit and effort on every down. Has violent hands and great hips with a want to put people through the turf. He has an ability to find the player taking a rep off, and destroys that person.

Polish: A great puller and he redirects against slants really well. He identifies stunts and games on the defensive line quickly. An extremely strong anchor in pass protection with a violent punch. Great hips in the run game as well.

Bottom Line: Coogan is a severely underrated prospect by most of the industry. This very well could be the next great guard to come out of Notre Dame and make a splash at an even higher level. The athleticism, effort and technique are on par with the best in the class of 2021.