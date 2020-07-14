SI All-American Candidate Patrick Payton Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Patrick Payton

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker

School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

Committed to: Nebraska

Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Tall and slender, with budding muscle. Long, rangy arms and legs. Broad shoulders. Ample room to fill out across the chest. Significant all-around growth potential.

Athleticism: Bend and flexibility pop off the tape. Great feet. Exceptional lateral quickness, stopping and starting with ease. Good speed, but better burst. Moves like a player several inches shorter. Hits with power, but must improve strength.

Instincts: Cat-quick off the snap. Shows natural dip as pass-rusher. Preternatural ability to get “skinny,” sliding inside of linemen to the ball. Plays with good knee bend and consistent base. Willing to take on blockers and plug holes.

Polish: Already adept at using hands to shed. Relies mostly on quickness and bend as pass-rusher; needs to add to his toolbox. Shows consistent patience as a read-option defender, chopping feet at mesh point before attacking. Promising run defender given his weight deficiency, but must get far bigger.

Bottom Line: Payton’s long, slender build means he’s several years away from consistent playing time for the Huskers. Once additional power and weight arrive, his rare package of athletic tools will prove a terror for opposing offenses. All-Conference and NFL ceiling.