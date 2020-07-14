SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Paul Rodriguez Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL Paul Rodriguez
Projected Position: Offensive Guard/Right Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 305 pounds
School: Mason (Ohio) William Mason
Committed to: Kentucky 

Frame: Huge. Extremely broad upper body. Big midsection; needs some recomposition. Wide, powerful thighs and trunk. Tightly-wound calves.

Athleticism: Overwhelming power and natural strength. Adequate quickness in phone booth; active, but somewhat heavy feet. Mobility in space limited by tight hips, ankles. 

Instincts: Surprisingly fast off the ball. Flattens or hip-tosses defenders when able to get arms to chest. Comfortable redirecting when engaged, even in pass protection. Overly reliant on raw strength; bails on footwork too easily. 

Polish: Occasional tendency to “catch” instead of punch. Questionable kick slide at best; lacks foot speed to consistently hold up in pass protection on outside. Loses base when working to second level. 

Bottom Line: Rodriguez is a massive offensive lineman with natural power and adequate feet. Length could factor enough in pass protection to play right tackle, but ceiling is highest at guard. Potential multi-year starter for Kentucky, with chance to contribute early due to size, strength.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American