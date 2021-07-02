Peach State Edge Joshua Josephs Recaps Busy Month of June

2022 North Cobb (Ga.) edge rusher Joshua Josepsh is one of the most sought after players in the country at the position, and he recaps a busy month of June with SI All-American

2022 North Cobb (Ga.) Edge Joshua Jospehs is one of the most impressive prospects on the hoof in the class. The versatile Peach State defender's recruitment soared following a breakout junior season, and he hit the road for visits last month, which he recaps with SI All-American.

"Everything was good and went well," Josephs said of his hectic month of trips.

"I started off the first weekend at Tennessee on an unofficial visit, and I liked it," he stated. "The coaches treated me well. It was unofficial, so I didn't really stay the night or anything, but it was good."

"The following Monday, I went to Auburn for an unofficial," Josephs said. "It was just me and the quarterback from my school, Malachi Singleton. It was a good visit."

“The following week I went to Penn State on an official,” Josephs stated. “Penn State was amazing. They The facilities are awesome; they were something else. I liked Penn State's uniforms, a nice solid uniform that like when a team wears it, you know it is them. Penn State has one of those uniforms, so I liked that a lot.”

“The following week I went to Michigan on another official. I like the Jordan brand uniforms up there. Michigan really treated me the best. I am not going to lie. As soon as I got up there, they treated me very well. I am loving Michigan right now.”

Joseph’s finished out the month with a pair of SEC East unofficial visits.

“I went to Kentucky this previous weekend, he said, “Then, I wrapped it up with an unofficial to Tennessee for their barbecue.”

The Wildcats made a solid impression during his short time in Lexington.

"Basically, talking to coach White and Sumerall and seeing what I would do up there and how I would fit," Josephs added about his Kentucky trip. “Then just talking about who is coming in in my class and who is leaving by the time I get there. Everything sounded amazing, especially if I was able to enroll there early. Kentucky was amazing overall. The energy there and the players took care of us too. I really like Kentucky, too."

The Tennessee staff worked to get Josephs to campus twice during the month, which offered him a different opportunity to connect with the coaches on a more personal level.

"Well, it wasn't really that much different," Josephs said about the second trip to Knoxville. "The second time around when I came, it was not like when you are meeting somebody for the first time, you can be yourself more. Coach Ek, man, he is always showing his true colors. Coach Ek that is my dawg. I respect him and everything. The second time meeting him, he was really treating me like family. I am messing with Coach Ek, Coach BJ, Coach Banks, and Coach Heup. Coach Heup that is my dawg too, I am not going to lie. I talk to him regularly."

Now, with a busy month of June behind him, Josephs will work to setup more visits during the season and attempt to get to a couple of other places.

"I am planning to use some more during the season," he said about his plans. "I want to get in contact with UCF and Arizona State some more. I want to see what it is like out there in those two places."

Josephs is poised to be one of the top edge rushers in America this fall, and his length and reach immediately pop off the charts. During his time spent with coaches this summer, he heard plenty about this.

"I did realize before I had length, but the way all these coaches speak about it and stuff, when I would go on visit, and they would measure, I would have an 82 or 83-inch wingspan, and they would talk about it on film," he recalled. "They would talk to me about how much damage I can do with that. Even though I am already doing damage, I still have things to learn. They are talking about how I could be the next dude."

Earlier this year, Josephs was a top performer for SI All-American at the Under Armour Atlanta regional.

"Joshua Josephs wasn't the most technically sound linebacker Sunday but he made as many plays as anyone at the position with his instincts, closing speed and a wingspan," Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. wrote at the time. "There were several reps in which the running back created some separation but by the time the ball arrived, Josephs was there to make the play. The margin for error with him is simply wider than most, so when the technique catches up to the rangy prospect, watch out."

Last fall, Josephs racked up 107 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six Sacks, 18 QB pressures,four Interceptions and one pick-six