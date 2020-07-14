SI All-American Candidate Phillip O'Brien Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Phillip O’Brien Jr.

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Deerfield Beach (Fla.)

Committed to: Auburn

Projected Position: Safety

Frame: For 175 pounds, he’s strong from top to bottom. Long and lean. Can weigh 200 pounds no problem.

Athleticism: Straight-line speed is better on tape than testing times would suggest. Solid change of direction with ability to generate momentum in short order. Powerful when attacking down hill. Good natural leaping ability to high point the football.

Instincts: Good at timing blitzes to gain the best chance to get home. Understands the nuances of sizing up the ball carrier and making sound, fundamental tackles. Always seems to be around the football with the desire to create turnovers.

Polish: Even when coming full bore at a running back, O’Brien takes the time to break down before making a hit. During jump ball situations, O’Brien plays physical, yet defends passes without interfering, utilizing solid length. In the run game, good at taking proper angles.

Bottom Line: O’Brien plays his best football when he’s going full-blast, downhill, and attacking a ball carrier or wide receiver. Good open-field speed allows O’Brien to make plays other safeties simply cannot. Hits with power, yet sets up his tackles by being under control. Could be a nickel cornerback in conjunction with his safety duties at the next level.