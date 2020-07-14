SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Power Echols Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Power Echols 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
Position: Inside Linebacker 
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Zebulon B. Vance
Committed to: North Carolina
Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: Lean, athletic frame with room to bolster 230 pounds if need be. Plays explosive and carries current weight flawlessly.

Athleticism: Looks like a wideout playing linebacker and explodes on tape. Hips spring into action at the point of contact, and he’s as fluid horizontally as he is vertically. Once he decides where he needs to be, he gets there first and violently.

Instincts: The striking power of this young man is off the charts and he knows it. He’s honestly going to need to be reigned in at the next level in order to avoid targeting penalties – the violence meter is that high. 

Polish: Once he’s going downhill, it’s all violence and power. Has the play-strength equivalent of any Power-5 linebacker as is, it’s just going to be a matter of play recognition. Once he takes that second-guessing or hesitation out of his game, it’s going to be terrifying.

Bottom Line: Echols is going to be a high round pick once he is in a system that cleans up the play recognition. He hasn’t been asked to cover in the pass game, but he’s so elite downhill and sideline to sideline that it’s not going to matter. The contact power is simply unmatched in this class.

