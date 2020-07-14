SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Preston Lavant Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Preston Lavant                                                                                                   Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                        Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds                                                                                              Position: Outside Linebacker                                                                                              School: Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County                                                                                     Committed to: Pittsburgh                                                                                                     Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Sturdy, well put together athlete with room to add mass and definition overall. 

Athleticism: Well put-together athlete who thrives in reading, reacting, and getting downhill. Strong tackler, who likes to finish at contact. Accustomed to dropping into various coverage types and appears more suited to play zone coverage. 

Instincts: Reads and reacts well and shows some physicality at point of contact. Strong upper body, allows him to disengage from blockers and use his length to disrupt in the running game. 

Polish: He is a strong, physical tackler, who pursues well and displays football instincts consistently. Could stand to see his overall top-end speed and lateral quickness improve, but for his downhill style he is efficient at the high school level. 

Bottom Line: Preston Lavant is a well put together athlete who can increase his overall body mass and improve his top-end speed and lateral quickness. He thrives in a downhill setting and is your typical run and strike linebacker. He has the ceiling to be a Power 5 starter later in his career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American