SI All-American Candidate Preston Lavant Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Preston Lavant Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds Position: Outside Linebacker School: Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County Committed to: Pittsburgh Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Sturdy, well put together athlete with room to add mass and definition overall.

Athleticism: Well put-together athlete who thrives in reading, reacting, and getting downhill. Strong tackler, who likes to finish at contact. Accustomed to dropping into various coverage types and appears more suited to play zone coverage.

Instincts: Reads and reacts well and shows some physicality at point of contact. Strong upper body, allows him to disengage from blockers and use his length to disrupt in the running game.

Polish: He is a strong, physical tackler, who pursues well and displays football instincts consistently. Could stand to see his overall top-end speed and lateral quickness improve, but for his downhill style he is efficient at the high school level.

Bottom Line: Preston Lavant is a well put together athlete who can increase his overall body mass and improve his top-end speed and lateral quickness. He thrives in a downhill setting and is your typical run and strike linebacker. He has the ceiling to be a Power 5 starter later in his career.