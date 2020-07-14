SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Preston Stone Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Preston Stone
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Position: Quarterback
School: Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal 
Committed to: SMU
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Athletic and wiry-looking build at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. Has room to fill out and add mass to hold up at the collegiate level. 

Athleticism: With a confident on-field demeanor, Stone is a dual-threat quarterback who is as much a threat to a defense as a runner as he is a passer. He displays great mobility, change of direction, and natural run instincts. He’s run for more than 1,500 yards and 24 TDs over the past three seasons. 

Instincts: Stone makes many plays thanks to his play instincts and feel for the game. He has excellent vision as a runner on the second and third levels of a defense, and has the agility and creativity to make defenders miss. As a passer, he has good pocket presence, is capable of changing arm slots, and has a good awareness of defenders in the intermediate and deep passing game. 

Polish: Works mostly from out of the shotgun with good feet and a quick internal clock in his drops. Sets up well with good knee bend and pitches accurately to targets with above-average release quickness. Will need to continue to improve his consistency of moving in the pocket with two hands on the ball for security and compacting his delivery mechanics. At this point, Stone is more of a playmaker than a classic pocket passer.

Bottom Line: Stone is a true dual-threat quarterback who can give defenses fits as a runner and passer. He excels in the reactionary phase of plays, which leads him to produce spectacular results at times and being undisciplined at others. He has solid arm strength and above-average deep-ball accuracy. Projecting as a starter at the collegiate level, Stone fits best in an offense that will take advantage of his athleticism and creativity as a runner and passer.

