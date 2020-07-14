SI All-American Candidate Preston Terrell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Preston Terrell

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

School: Brownsburg (Ind.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Committed to: Purdue

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Long and lean. Adequate natural width in upper body. Sinewy, developed arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Ample space for additional mass.

Athleticism: Outstanding leaper. Threat to win meets as high-jumper and long-jumper. Good short-area quickness. Long-strider, but merely above-average top-end speed at best. Natural ball skills. Plenty of functional strength.

Instincts: Imminent jump-ball threat. Easily contorts body in air to bring in throws outside of body. Uses frame to box out defenders in red zone. Dangerous ball-carrier with seam, but lacks wiggle and vision to make multiple defenders miss. Willing, aggressive blocker.

Polish: Good route-runner. Attacks defender’s leverage vertically, breaks with nuance in head and shoulders. Effective, varied release at LOS, but will need to be more physical to beat jams in Big 10.

Bottom Line: Terrell boasts a great combination of length, leaping ability and ball skills. Ceiling is limited due to lack of speed and acceleration, though high-level route-running ability helps compensate for relative athletic deficiencies. Projects as productive, multi-year starter for Boilermakers.