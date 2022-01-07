Previewing the Adidas All-American Bowl Commitments

It won't just be a football game that onlookers observe in San Antonio this weekend, as more than a handful of prospects in the class of 2022 are expected to announce their college commitments live during the Adidas All-American Bowl on Saturday.

Ten participants are scheduled to reveal their program of choice at the Alamodome, However, the status of one of those commitments is up in the air as the prospect had to withdraw from the game midweek.

Get to know each of the recruits planning to pledge during the All-American Bowl and where their recruitments stand below.

WR CJ Williams

High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Consistently turning heads throughout the week of practice, Williams' upcoming commitment at the All-American Bowl will be an exciting one to monitor. The former Notre Dame commit and SI All-American's No. 9 wide receiver will end up sticking close to home as his finalists are down to Southern California and UCLA with decision-time approaching. Already possessing a college-ready frame for the wide receiver position, Williams simply knows how to get open, seen specifically on out-breaking and deep routes during workouts. He could find the field early on at either school.

Williams is one of the top remaining prospects on the board, and Wednesday he proved why. Go routes, hitches, digs, slants, it didn't matter Williams ran the entire route tree it seemed all at 6'2, 190 pounds. The body control, spatial awareness, and catch radius are some of the best in the class paired with a polished route runner. He'll commit to one of USC or UCLA on Saturday.

LB Daniel Martin

High school: Marietta (Ga.)

He's played offense and defense throughout his high school career, but Martin profiles as a linebacker at the next level and will play the position for one of either Vanderbilt, Oregon or Florida State, the final programs in the mix for his services. Martin has checked out each school since the COVID-19 dead period was lifted last June, including two trips to Vandy and FSU apiece, each program receiving an official visit.

RB Rayshon Luke

High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

"Speedy" Rayshon Luke has reportedly already decided which school he will sign with, but will keep his college of choice a secret until announcing his commitment during Saturday's All-American Bowl. Arizona, Louisville, and San Jose State appear to be the three programs left in the race, as he officially visited the Wildcats and Spartans and also hosted Spartans and Cardinals' coaches for in-home visits late in 2021.

OL Earnest Greene

High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Greene was one of SI All-American's top performers in Wednesday's offensive line vs. defensive line one on one drills, consistently standing out as one of the event's most physical offensive linemen. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Texas are the final schools in the running to land Greene, and whichever program earns his signature will be bringing in a guard prospect who should be ready to play sooner rather than later. Greene is SIAA's No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2022.

If you're looking for an offensive lineman who more than passes the eye test and backs his stature up with power thanks to heavy hands, Earnest Greene is your guy. He won with a mean initial punch working at offensive tackle, throwing his opponent into the dirt upon first contact on one rep in particular. Greene possesses immense lower body strength that helps him in recovery against the bull rush, seen specifically against lengthy edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton on a play where Greene got off to a slow start but finished by stone-walling his opponent from the left tackle position. So long as Greene continues to unlock his athleticism in his college strength and conditioning program of choice, he's got a bright future ahead of him, ideally at guard although he could play tackle in a pinch.

Earnest Greene Zach Goodall

WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

High school: St. Mary's (Mo.)

The No. 1 slot receiver in the class of 2022 per SI All-American, Coleman has made a handful of plays throughout the week in San Antonio, routinely defeating defensive backs with deep speed and utilization on short routes where he can create yards after the catch. Gatorade's Missouri Player of the Year in 2021 recently paid Miami an official visit and hosted Florida State head coach Mike Norvell in-home in December, after officially visiting Southern Cal and Oregon and their previous coaching staffs in November. Considering the coaching carousel, it seems as if Coleman is trending toward a move southeast, but we'll know if that's the case officially on Saturday.

Edge Cyrus Moss

High school: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

SI All-American's No. 13 edge rusher this cycle, Moss has earned a good bit of interest from Oregon over the last two years dating back to his offer in March 2020. It's only fitting that Moss officially visited Miami and new head coach Mario Cristobal — formerly with the Ducks — in December and received an offer from the Hurricanes not long after. USC, Oregon, Arizona State and Alabama are Moss' fellow finalists, widening his range of top schools to the edge of both coasts with several programs in between.

RB Trevor Etienne

High school: Jennings (La.)

Down to Florida, his brother's alma mater of Clemson and home-state program LSU, Etienne, an SI All-American honorable mention running back, is set to make what he's deeming a "40-year decision" during the bowl game on Saturday. Despite possessing less substantial ties to the Gators than he does the Tigers (times two), Florida is considered the school to watch given his relationship with UF's new, Louisiana-based coaching staff, headlined by head coach Billy Napier and running backs assistant Jabbar Juluke.

"I love the vision that they have for the program," Etienne told AllGators on Wednesday. "It's definitely something that I see myself being a part of. That's just somewhere I would see myself going."

Trevor Etienne Zach Goodall

CB Davison Igbinosun

High school: Union (N.J.)

Igbinosun remains on the schedule to announce his college commitment on Saturday, at least for now, although it won't happen at the Alamodome as the New Jersey cornerback announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated and being asymptomatic, so I will not be able to play in the All-American Game," Igbinosun wrote on Twitter. "[My] senior season got cut short due to COVID and now the same for my last high school game, God has something greater for me."

Whenever Igbinosun does make his commitment official, he will be choosing from one of the programs in his final four: Kentucky, Ole Miss, Rutgers and Tennessee.

S Larry Turner-Gooden

High school: Bishop Alemany (Calif.)

USC, Texas, Penn State, Maryland and Colorado make up Turner-Gooden's final five schools as his commitment approaches. He's yet to meet with the new Southern Cal coaching staff which could indicate the Los Angeles-area prospect will head out of state for college, as he trekked officially to each of his other top schools — as well as Arizona State — throughout the 2021 season.

DL Hero Kanu

High school: Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif)

A native of Germany and honorable mention SI All-American defensive lineman, Kanu released a final five of Georgia, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU and Ohio State in October. Notre Dame and LSU have since undergone head coaching changes, although it's worth noting Brian Kelly's move from the Fighting Irish to the Tigers could boost LSU in Kanu's recruitment. However, the defensive lineman's most recent visit was with Ohio State's Ryan Day and Larry Johnson at his high school. The Buckeyes are the team to watch here as Kanu has reciprocated interest in Ohio State, paying the coaching staff an official visit in October.

SI All-American will have coverage of the All-Americans throughout the week, leading up to the game on Saturday, January 8.