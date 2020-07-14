SI All-American Candidate Prophet Brown Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Prophet Brown  
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds 
Position: Running Back 
School: Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail
Schools of Interest: Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Notre Dame, USC 
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Sturdy frame with ideal frame for nickel corner or spread offense running back. Room for additional weight throughout. 

Athleticism: Balanced running style with a strong upright running motion. Easily manipulates his core and shoulders to get skinny around edges and through holes. With his plus straight-line speed, he genuinely makes returning kicks/punts look like a piece of cake. 

Instincts: Exceptional vision as a ball carrier. A very dynamic player with a non-stop motor. Very efficient runner. Valuable experience running through traffic in the box, and he’s got experience using his speed to stretch open cutback lanes. 

Polish: One-cut-and-go type of running back: His favorite “move” is the jump cut. My favorite part was when he beat the entire team to the boundary and into the endzone again and again. And again. He’s tough to just get a hand on. 

Bottom Line: Two things come to mind after watching Prophet Brown’s tape. The first is; He might be a good collegiate cornerback. The second is this; He will be a good running back or slot in space. He’s got serious wheels and is hard enough to touch, let alone tackle.

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American