SI All-American Candidate Prophet Brown Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Prophet Brown

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail

Schools of Interest: Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Notre Dame, USC

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Sturdy frame with ideal frame for nickel corner or spread offense running back. Room for additional weight throughout.

Athleticism: Balanced running style with a strong upright running motion. Easily manipulates his core and shoulders to get skinny around edges and through holes. With his plus straight-line speed, he genuinely makes returning kicks/punts look like a piece of cake.

Instincts: Exceptional vision as a ball carrier. A very dynamic player with a non-stop motor. Very efficient runner. Valuable experience running through traffic in the box, and he’s got experience using his speed to stretch open cutback lanes.

Polish: One-cut-and-go type of running back: His favorite “move” is the jump cut. My favorite part was when he beat the entire team to the boundary and into the endzone again and again. And again. He’s tough to just get a hand on.

Bottom Line: Two things come to mind after watching Prophet Brown’s tape. The first is; He might be a good collegiate cornerback. The second is this; He will be a good running back or slot in space. He’s got serious wheels and is hard enough to touch, let alone tackle.