SI All-American Candidate Quenton Barnes Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Quenton Barnes Projected
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge
Schools of Interest: Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss, Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, among others                                                      Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Decent definition in his frame. Long arms. Tight core and midsection with decent-sized hips. 

Athleticism: Works with solid build-speed in releases versus off coverage. Very good body control. Assertive in crowds with fluid leaping ability to high-point balls. Good functional strength in RAC-phase with fair elusiveness. 

Instincts: Capable of altering his release tempo versus various coverage alignments. Uses a good stem to manipulate coverage and acquire leverage in route phase. Decent to bring his head and shoulders outside his framework. Natural ball skills. Excellent concentration and down-field tracking with eyes. 

Polish: Currently plays nearly exclusively on the right side of every formation. Route tree consists of comebacks, slants, digs, fades, and seams, along with various quick-game concepts. Needs to increase his release quickness. Has choppy feet at the top of some of his routes. Body control and solid strength compensate for average separation quickness at breakpoints. 

Bottom Line: Though he’s not a burner, Barnes has traits that could lead to production in college. He has very good ball skills, strong hands and is willing to play in traffic. Barnes is a classic possession type who projects as a solid underneath option in a supplemental receiver role for a college offense.

