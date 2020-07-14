SI All-American Candidate Quincy Bryant Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Quincy Bryant Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds Position: Cornerback School: Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview Committed to: Wake Forest Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Compact, sturdy frame with room to add another 5-10 pounds with relative ease.

Athleticism: Plays effectively against the run and displays solid finishing power. Plays well in space but lacks overall top-end speed. Comfortable as a box safety or playing in the flats. Has a frame to match up at most positions, but needs to improve ability to flip hips and run.

Instincts: Very instinctual player who disrupts off the edge and gets downhill in a hurry. Drifts at times in coverage, but reads the quarterback well to get back into the play.

Polish: Plays inside out as well as he plays outside in. He loves to finish tackles and is most effective in run support. Lack of top-end speed and ability to flip hips and run down the field is a cause for concern, but he projects as a box-safety more often than not.

Bottom Line: Bryant is a physical safety with a compact body style that allows him to rush off the edge and drop into coverage comfortably. He is most effective around the line of scrimmage and is a sure tackler. He needs to improve his flexibility and ability to run in coverage at the college level. He projects as a starter over the course of his Power 5 career.