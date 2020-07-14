SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Quincy Bryant Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Quincy Bryant                                                                                          Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                            Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds                                                                                        Position: Cornerback                                                                                                School: Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview                                                                                 Committed to: Wake Forest                                                                                     Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Compact, sturdy frame with room to add another 5-10 pounds with relative ease. 

Athleticism: Plays effectively against the run and displays solid finishing power. Plays well in space but lacks overall top-end speed. Comfortable as a box safety or playing in the flats. Has a frame to match up at most positions, but needs to improve ability to flip hips and run. 

Instincts: Very instinctual player who disrupts off the edge and gets downhill in a hurry. Drifts at times in coverage, but reads the quarterback well to get back into the play. 

Polish: Plays inside out as well as he plays outside in. He loves to finish tackles and is most effective in run support. Lack of top-end speed and ability to flip hips and run down the field is a cause for concern, but he projects as a box-safety more often than not. 

Bottom Line: Bryant is a physical safety with a compact body style that allows him to rush off the edge and drop into coverage comfortably. He is most effective around the line of scrimmage and is a sure tackler. He needs to improve his flexibility and ability to run in coverage at the college level. He projects as a starter over the course of his Power 5 career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American