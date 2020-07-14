SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Raheem Anderson II Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Raheem Anderson
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6 feet-2, 305 pounds
Position: Center
School: Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical High School 
Committed to: Michigan 
Projected Position: Center

Frame: Thick from his shoulders to his toes. 300 pounds evenly dispersed throughout his frame. 

Athleticism: He’s got good side to side mobility, at least enough to win on the next level against shade techniques. He’s the prototypical inside zone center, made to go vertically and on angles. Also plays with a great motor.

Instincts: Natural leverage with a feeling for the center position, effortlessly uprooting defensive tackles in the phone booth. He picks up blitzers quickly and keeps his head up at all times, staying on alert for defenders firing in his gap. 

Polish: He plays in a heavy run game system, but nothing athletically shows he won’t be able to pass set and do show effectively on the next level with improved technique. The few pass rep snaps on tape show he has a great anchor and uses the snatch down technique to perfection. 

Bottom Line: Anderson is a violent inside zone blocker that will handle the transition to the Big 10 seamlessly. He’s physically capable of holding up against collegiate defensive tackles as a senior in high school with the raw tools to become a strong pass protector down the line. 

