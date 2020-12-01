SI All-American Candidate Rahsool Diggins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG Rahsool Diggins

Projected Position: PG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

School: Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood Catholic

Committed to: Connecticut

Frame: Lean, muscular frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Diggins is a quick and fast floor general who masterfully uses changes of speed to get wherever he wants on the court. He has great body control at the rim, with the ability to hang in the air and finish tough floaters and lay-ins over taller bigs.

Instincts: Diggins is a scorer and playmaker and remains in that mode the entire time he’s on the court. He has a great feel and makes strong reads in transition and in the halfcourt set. Diggins is a three-level scorer with limitless range on his perimeter jump shot.

Polish: Diggins is a leader and tends to play fast but has the ability to slow the game down if the situation calls for it. Diggins controls the pace and quarterbacks his teammates at all times, delivering efficient passes in places where they can be most effective.

Bottom Line: Diggins is a talented, scoring point guard with the ability to run an offense and make people better. He’s a capable defender and uses his high basketball IQ to impact both ends of the floor. Expect him to make an early impact at Connecticut.