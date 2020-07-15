SI All-American Candidate Rakim Cooper Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Rakim Cooper

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 280 pounds

School: Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei

Committed to: Temple

Frame: Long, well-developed upper body with room to add definition and can support another 10-15 pounds overall.

Athleticism: Is a two-way player at the high school level who is aggressive at the point of attack and has a relentless motor.

Instincts: Uses his frame to leverage efficiently in close quarters and pin opposing defenders away from the ball. He has a relentless motor that allows him to be effective at the second and third level of the field.

Polish: Cooper is a naturally athletic lineman with room to add to his frame. He is confident in his pass protection set, and he moves well to the second and third level. His footwork needs improvement, despite he is aggressive at the point of attack allowing him to overwhelm defenders.

Bottom Line: Rakim Cooper is a naturally athletic two-way lineman who could see time on either side of the ball at the college level. He has room to add weight, and his physicality coupled with his relentless motor and frame are desirable for college coaches. He projects as a Group of 5 starter later in his career.