SI All-American Candidate Raneiria Dillworth Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Raneiria Dillworth
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker
School: Kernersville (N.C.) Robert B. Glenn
Committed to: North Carolina
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker/"Jack"    

Frame: Under-developed for high-level linebacker prospect. Thin, but has broad shoulders and sturdier trunk than weight suggests. Room to pack on the significant mass needed to play Power-5 linebacker. 

Athleticism: Elite speed and explosiveness. Clocked 4.49 40-yard dash and reached 35.8 inches in the vertical jump at N.C. State’s summer 2019 camp. Eye-popping burst; accelerates through ball-carriers. Quick feet, stopping and starting with ease and power. 

Instincts: Multiple-effort defender with an ever-burning motor. Plays at a different speed than teammates and opponents. A terror in pursuit. Routinely beats would-be blockers to the ball upon diagnosing the play. Clear awareness of coverage responsibilities, especially dropping into a zone. Natural timing as a blitzer. 

Polish: Impressive patience for such a superlative athlete. Reads keys, rarely guessing wrong before attacking downhill. So adept at evading blockers he rarely took them on; needs to prove he can hold ground at POA. 

Bottom Line: Dillworth has an argument as the most athletic linebacker prospect in his class. Assuming an additional 30-40 pounds comes without losing much explosiveness, he profiles as an extremely disruptive hybrid linebacker for the Tar Heels, with a likely NFL future.                                     

