SI All-American Candidate Raymond Gay Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Raymond Gay

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Red Oak (Texas)

Committed to: Oklahoma State

Projected Position: Wide Receiver



Frame: Well-distributed frame with room to grow in upper and lower body. Nice length.

Athleticism: Comes from a track background, and he is a long-strider. He primarily played wide receiver last season, but he is expected to make the transition to cornerback at the college level. His ball skills and leaping ability coupled with his track speed show promise for his transition.

Instincts: Is a natural with the football in his hands. He displays awareness and overall body control down the field. With no bad habits as a defensive back, he has potential to be a ball hawk with his overall ball skills.

Polish: Will make the transition to defensive back at the college level, and he will see time there this fall. He displays solid ball skills and downfield leaping ability as receiver on tape. Overall, has high upside, but cover skills and physicality in run support are the long-term questions.

Bottom Line: Gay is a well-distributed, natural athlete who has yet to play at his projected college position during his prep career. He possesses solid ball skills and leaping ability, which bodes well for his transition, and he has quality top-end speed. Making the transition from receiver to cornerback is one that will challenge his ability to be more physical and provide run support. He will see time on the field at a Power 5 level as his frame and development continue to grow.