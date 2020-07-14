SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate RJ Garcia II Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: WR RJ Garcia II
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep
Committed to: Kansas State
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall with lean muscle throughout. Room to add strength and mass to trunk and upper body at the next level.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast with excellent burst off the line of scrimmage. Gets to top speed quickly and manages to get through complex routes without sacrificing much speed. Above average leaping ability with relative ball skills. 

Instincts: Electric playmaker after the catch with legitimate moves in the open field. Elusive and able to decelerate on a dime to avoid defenders in space. Body control and awareness allow for plays at the apex or along the sidelines.

Polish: A pass catcher who could make plays at all three levels with consistency. Strong off the line with diverse release package and above-average route construction. Able to create separation with efficiency and pluck ball away from body. Could stand to play with more physicality as blocker or to combat press. 

Bottom Line: Garcia is a smooth wide receiver prospect with the ability to make plays at all three levels. He is dangerous with the ball in his hands and can create separation with good quickness and route-running, with some finishing ability as a leaper. Should he develop from a physical standpoint, there is some go-to pass catcher ability with high production in the Power Five.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American