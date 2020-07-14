SI All-American Candidate RJ Garcia II Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR RJ Garcia II

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

Committed to: Kansas State

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall with lean muscle throughout. Room to add strength and mass to trunk and upper body at the next level.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast with excellent burst off the line of scrimmage. Gets to top speed quickly and manages to get through complex routes without sacrificing much speed. Above average leaping ability with relative ball skills.

Instincts: Electric playmaker after the catch with legitimate moves in the open field. Elusive and able to decelerate on a dime to avoid defenders in space. Body control and awareness allow for plays at the apex or along the sidelines.

Polish: A pass catcher who could make plays at all three levels with consistency. Strong off the line with diverse release package and above-average route construction. Able to create separation with efficiency and pluck ball away from body. Could stand to play with more physicality as blocker or to combat press.

Bottom Line: Garcia is a smooth wide receiver prospect with the ability to make plays at all three levels. He is dangerous with the ball in his hands and can create separation with good quickness and route-running, with some finishing ability as a leaper. Should he develop from a physical standpoint, there is some go-to pass catcher ability with high production in the Power Five.