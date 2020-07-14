SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Robert Army Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Robert Army 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver/Defensive Back 
School: Detroit (Mich.) Southfield
Committed to: Iowa State 
Projected Position: Safety 

Frame: Well-proportioned. Slightly above-average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms. Tightly-wound lower half that shows natural size. Plenty of room for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Good burst. Shows above-average speed on tape; clocked 5.00 40-yard dash in spring 2019. Light feet with relatively fluid hips. Maintains balance through contact. Easy leaper. Strong, powerful for size. 

Instincts: Natural awareness in zone overage, especially as deep center fielder. Tracks ball well in air. Quick to assist in run support. Reads keys, diagnoses and gets downhill in hurry. Takes sound angles in pursuit. Packs major punch as tackler with shoulders square to ball. 

Polish: Solid footwork in secondary, though rarely asked to flip hips, run with receivers one-on-one. Sound, reliable tackler. Ball skills translate from wide receiver. 

Bottom Line: Army is an instinctive, physical safety with good size potential and natural ball skills. Has tools to play wide receiver, but ceiling is highest with additional weight at strong safety. Surefire contributor for Iowa State, with clear starter potential.

