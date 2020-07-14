SI All-American Candidate Robert Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Robert Jackson

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 245 pounds

School: Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood

Schools of Interest: Considering Cincinnati, Arizona State, Indiana

Frame: Long, well-distributed frame with room to add mass and definition across upper body.

Athleticism: Well-coordinated, natural athlete who contorts his body well coming off the edge. He plays with a relentless motor and disrupts with his length and lateral quickness.

Instincts: Displays an ability to use his eyes while engaging opposing blockers, disengages to crash inside or recover outside appropriately, and knows when to use his frame and quickness to set up tackles for the move he wants.

Polish: Jackson is a long, edge disrupter who displays natural instincts and can bull rush or speed rush opposing offensive tackles. His requisite length coupled with an explosive first step makes him a mismatch for offensive tackles.

Bottom Line: Jackson is a well-polished edge rusher with requisite length and explosiveness. He displays a high football IQ and a relentless motor. As his frame fills out, he will continue to improve. He projects as a Power 5 Starter in his career.