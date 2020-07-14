SI All-American Candidate Rod Moore Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Rod Moore

Projected Position: Safety

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-feet 11-inches, 185 pounds

School: Clayton (Ohio) Northmont

Committed to: Michigan

Frame: Room to add slightly more muscle, but Moore will be built solidly at 190-200 pounds.

Athleticism: Moore is a fluid, smooth, fast athlete. Sufficient speed to get anywhere on the field that he needs to, acceleration to make breaks, and loose hips to react quickly.

Instincts: Moore is at his best playing at free safety, reading the quarterback, and making him pay for mistakes. Breaks on the ball well, good ball skills, and good awareness of players around him.

Polish: A versatile safety prospect, Moore is at his best playing free safety, where he is very polished. Moore moves with the play and shows good technique in his tackling, man coverage, and his zone coverage.

Bottom Line: Moore is a Power 5 ready free safety. He supports the run well, has the size and form to tackle bigger backs well, can take slot receivers in one-on-one coverage, and is a terror roaming the middle of the field at free safety. Has a knack for creating turnovers whether by interception or forcing fumbles. Moore is a candidate to play or even start early and should also factor into the return man conversation.