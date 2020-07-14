SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Rod Moore Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Rod Moore
Projected Position: Safety
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-feet 11-inches, 185 pounds
School: Clayton (Ohio) Northmont
Committed to: Michigan 

Frame: Room to add slightly more muscle, but Moore will be built solidly at 190-200 pounds. 

Athleticism: Moore is a fluid, smooth, fast athlete. Sufficient speed to get anywhere on the field that he needs to, acceleration to make breaks, and loose hips to react quickly. 

Instincts: Moore is at his best playing at free safety, reading the quarterback, and making him pay for mistakes. Breaks on the ball well, good ball skills, and good awareness of players around him. 

Polish: A versatile safety prospect, Moore is at his best playing free safety, where he is very polished. Moore moves with the play and shows good technique in his tackling, man coverage, and his zone coverage. 

Bottom Line: Moore is a Power 5 ready free safety. He supports the run well, has the size and form to tackle bigger backs well, can take slot receivers in one-on-one coverage, and is a terror roaming the middle of the field at free safety. Has a knack for creating turnovers whether by interception or forcing fumbles. Moore is a candidate to play or even start early and should also factor into the return man conversation.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American