SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Roderick Daniels, Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: WR Roderick Daniels, Jr.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-9, 160 pounds
School: Duncanville (Texas)
Committed to: Baylor

Frame: Small and compact. Average width through shoulders, chest. Short arms. Solid, developing thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional muscle, though overall growth potential is limited. 

Athleticism: Absolute burner. Member of Duncanville’s accomplished 4x100-meter relay team, and shows it on tape. Long strider for size. Excellent burst. Quick feet, but more fluid than explosive laterally. Loose hips, ankles. Flashes good hand-eye coordination. 

Instincts: Home-run threat as ball-carrier. Outstanding open-field vision; creates additional running lanes most can’t see. He changes speeds to fool defenders into taking wrong angles to the ball. Skinnies shoulders, hips to slip through arm tackles, subtly change direction. Tracks ball well downfield as a receiver. 

Polish: Runs a limited route tree in high school. Must develop as route-runner to be more than gadget player, return specialist at the next level. Not a blocker. Shows soft hands, but needs additional pass-catching experience. 

Bottom Line: Daniels is bound to contribute early at Baylor, providing explosive impact in the return game and on scripted plays. The question from there is whether he develops into a regular contributor offensively, likely lining up as a slot receiver. Either way, expect him to emerge as a dangerous big-play threat on a game-by-game basis.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American