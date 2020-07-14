SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Rodney Hammond Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Rodney Hammond 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds 
Position: Running Back 
School: Norfolk (Va.) Booker T. Washington
Committed to: Pittsburgh 
Projected Position: Cornerback or Running Back

Frame: Cut and lean frame with some length. Just looks like a future college cornerback with room to add mass to upper and lower half. 

Athleticism: First-step burst speaks for itself. Open-field speed to make plays with strong stride. Stops and starts like an elite athlete should. Hand-eye coordination is very good as is body control and ability to maintain balance through traffic. 

Instincts: As a running back, really does a great job of setting up missed tackles with sharp cuts and stop-and-start moves. Knows when to shake a defender or blow by him. As a free safety, baits opposing quarterbacks into throwing the ball and then runs it down. 

Polish: Natural side pedal while in coverage. Breaks on the football very well. Reads the quarterback’s eyes and adjusts from there. As a runner, takes advantage of plus athleticism to make defenders miss. Hits the hole with conviction and can finish behind his pads. 

Bottom Line: Hammond provides very good athleticism to play defensive back or running back at the college level. While somewhere in the secondary is probably his best long-term position, getting the football in his hands in the return game could be a happy medium. Explosive in space, Hammond’s speed and lateral quickness also make him a candidate to play offense full time.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American