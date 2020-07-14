SI All-American Candidate Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 330 pounds

Position: Offensive Line

School: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Committed to: Michigan, USC, Alabama, Kansas, Arizona, Miami, San Diego State and Oregon.

Projected Position: Offensive Guard/Center

Frame: Big body with an enormous base and midsection. Frankly, all of Ulugalu’s extremities are enormous.

Athleticism: Sinks well in his hips and explodes out into his target with ridiculous power. Big, rumbling bear with powerful but light feet. He can turn his shoulders and scoot when he must, but Ulugalu is most impressive when he’s bulldozing the 1 technique.

Instincts: Ulugalu wants to punish you with his pads. His aiming point on fold blocks and base blocks are consistent, as seen during his sophomore state championship at Cathedral Catholic High (Calif.). He had more than a few impressive plays on both sides of the ball against Folsom, the eventual state champs.

Polish: He wins with both ferocity and technique, combining the two to send his victims flying. He can be an anchor or a puller. Understands how to kick out and has adjusted mid-game to defensive coordinators’ wrong-arm adjustments.

Bottom Line: Ulugalu-Maseuli is mobile enough to be effective in every scheme and strong enough to be the tip of the spearhead when you need those last few inches on the goal line. He’s moving from a run-first scheme to a spread offense, giving us a chance to see more pass protection reps in his final high school season at Mater Dei (Calif.).