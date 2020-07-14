SI All-American Candidate Royce White Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Royce White

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

School: Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County

Committed to: Memphis

Frame: Tall and lean, with burgeoning size. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Long arms. Thick, developing thighs and trunk, with degree of natural size. Plenty of room to add mass, muscle as needed.

Athleticism: Explosive. Quick, active feet; changes directions with ease. Good speed in open field. Strong at point of attack, with extra power from hip drive.

Instincts: Extremely physical. Goal is to flatten defenders in run game. Routinely drives defenders well past second level, churning feet until final whistle. Devastating down blocker. Shows good awareness in pass protection. Occasionally gets chest over feet in kick slide, losing balance.

Polish: Impressive footwork and arm usage as run blocker. Kick slide shows promise, but he too often bails out of technique, relying on length to wash rushers wide. Must add weight, mass before seeing field.

Bottom Line: White is a strong, quick-twitchy tackle with promising developmental upside. He’ll likely need a redshift year at Memphis to get bigger, but projects as a quality starter – likely at left tackle – shortly thereafter.