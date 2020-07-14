SI All-American Candidate Ryan Barnes Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ryan Barnes

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard

Committed to: Notre Dame

Projected Position: Safety/Cornerback

Frame: Tall and lean. Adequate width across upper body. Long, sinewy arms. Developing lower half, with carved-up calves. Ample room for additional muscle and mass.

Athleticism: Outstanding leaping ability and aerial body control. Natural hand-eye coordination. Long-strider, but merely above-average speed at best. Good burst. Light, active feet. Solid overall mobility, but hip and ankle flexibility a question mark. Functional play strength.

Instincts: High-level awareness in coverage. Will leave coverage assignment upon diagnosing, baiting quarterback into risky throws. Not overly physical, but comfortable in press-man and offering help in run support. Packs punch as tackler.

Polish: Savvy of college veteran. Advanced one-on-one technique; clean footwork, understands value of maintaining leverage. Must take better advantage of arm length while jamming. Sound tackler.

Bottom Line: Barnes is a long, instinctive defender with the versatility to play multiple roles in the defensive backfield. Ceiling highest at corner due to rare size and length, but limited speed and wiggle – plus additional weight – could see him shift to safety. Projects as multi-year contributor for Irish at worst, with quality starter potential.