SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Ryan Barnes Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Ryan Barnes
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
Position: Cornerback 
School: Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard
Committed to: Notre Dame 
Projected Position: Safety/Cornerback 

Frame: Tall and lean. Adequate width across upper body. Long, sinewy arms. Developing lower half, with carved-up calves. Ample room for additional muscle and mass. 

Athleticism: Outstanding leaping ability and aerial body control. Natural hand-eye coordination. Long-strider, but merely above-average speed at best. Good burst. Light, active feet. Solid overall mobility, but hip and ankle flexibility a question mark. Functional play strength. 

Instincts: High-level awareness in coverage. Will leave coverage assignment upon diagnosing, baiting quarterback into risky throws. Not overly physical, but comfortable in press-man and offering help in run support. Packs punch as tackler. 

Polish: Savvy of college veteran. Advanced one-on-one technique; clean footwork, understands value of maintaining leverage. Must take better advantage of arm length while jamming. Sound tackler. 

Bottom Line: Barnes is a long, instinctive defender with the versatility to play multiple roles in the defensive backfield. Ceiling highest at corner due to rare size and length, but limited speed and wiggle – plus additional weight – could see him shift to safety. Projects as multi-year contributor for Irish at worst, with quality starter potential.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American