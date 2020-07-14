SI All-American Candidate Ryan Hoerstkamp Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE Ryan Hoerstkamp

Projected Position: Tight End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds

School: Washington (Mo.)

Committed to: Missouri

Frame: Good height, with budding size. Slightly above-average width through upper body. Arms not especially long. Solid, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass, muscle.

Athleticism: Good speed. Not a burner, but has enough burst to pick up chunks. Quick feet for size, with clear flexibility in hips, ankles. Solid leaper, with impressive body control. Excellent hand-eye coordination. Average strength.

Instincts: Outstanding ball skills. Capable of contorting body for spectacular grabs that should be outside catch radius. Tracks ball effortlessly downfield. Imminent jump-ball threat. RAC threat; can make first defender miss, flashes stiff arm.

Polish: Promising route-runner. Varies release at LOS, sells breaks with head, shoulder fakes. Effective in-line blocker, but doesn’t dominate prep defenders; more of a position blocker. Must add weight, power.

Bottom Line: Hoerstkamp boasts impressive ball skills and solid overall movement ability for a bigger tight end. Needs to get stronger, add bulk to hold up as blocker against SEC competition. Surefire contributor for Mizzou, with starter potential.