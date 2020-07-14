SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Ryan Keeler Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Ryan Keeler                                                                                               Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                           Vitals: 6-foot-4.5, 250 pounds                                                                                 School: La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy                                                     Position: Defensive End                                                                                             Schools of Interest: Michigan, Ole Miss, Virginia, Rutgers and Texas Tech.          Projected Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle 

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and chest. Average arm length. Relatively thick, tightly-wound lower half. Room for additional weight as necessary.

Athleticism: Impressive overall coordination. Good feet in phone booth. Above-average speed in open field due to stride length. Strong and powerful. Lacks explosive, quick-twitch athleticism despite mobility. 

Instincts: Smart player, with exceptional awareness. High motor; makes multiple efforts. Fast off the ball. Embraces physicality, routinely engaging and shedding offensive linemen. 

Polish: Quick to diagnose. Advanced bag of pass-rush moves: swim, arm-over, rip and club. Uses hands and arms effectively to keep linemen off body. Plays with consistently-low base. Shows patience as read-option defender.

Bottom Line: Keeler boasts the size, strength and knack to contribute in a defensive-line rotation right now. Absence of explosive athletic traits limit ceiling, but ability to play inside and outside adds extra value. Projects as productive, reliable multi-year starter for Power-5 program.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American