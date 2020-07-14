SI All-American Candidate Ryan Keeler Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ryan Keeler Status: SI All-American Candidate Vitals: 6-foot-4.5, 250 pounds School: La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy Position: Defensive End Schools of Interest: Michigan, Ole Miss, Virginia, Rutgers and Texas Tech. Projected Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and chest. Average arm length. Relatively thick, tightly-wound lower half. Room for additional weight as necessary.

Athleticism: Impressive overall coordination. Good feet in phone booth. Above-average speed in open field due to stride length. Strong and powerful. Lacks explosive, quick-twitch athleticism despite mobility.

Instincts: Smart player, with exceptional awareness. High motor; makes multiple efforts. Fast off the ball. Embraces physicality, routinely engaging and shedding offensive linemen.

Polish: Quick to diagnose. Advanced bag of pass-rush moves: swim, arm-over, rip and club. Uses hands and arms effectively to keep linemen off body. Plays with consistently-low base. Shows patience as read-option defender.

Bottom Line: Keeler boasts the size, strength and knack to contribute in a defensive-line rotation right now. Absence of explosive athletic traits limit ceiling, but ability to play inside and outside adds extra value. Projects as productive, reliable multi-year starter for Power-5 program.