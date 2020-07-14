SI All-American Candidate Sam Carrell Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Sam Carrell
Projected Position: Defensive End
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-feet 4-inches, 260 pounds
School: Albuquerque (N.M.) Sandia
Committed to: Baylor 

Frame: Carrell already has an excellent frame and build for a Power 5 defensive end. Ability to add or drop weight to fit any front. 

Athleticism: Carrell shows good speed for his size and a nice burst when closing on ball carriers. Above average change of direction for his size and strength to overpower blockers on film. 

Instincts: Carrell pursues plays through the whistle and does a solid job diagnosing plays. He excels in blowing plays up, and then making a big play in the chaos that follows. 

Polish: Technique is something that Carrell has, but will need to be elevated at the next level. He physically dominates most of his competition, and his technique is solid for what he needs in high school. Tackling form needs to improve. 

Bottom Line: Carrell is a versatile, athletic defensive linemen that could grow into multiple roles in multiple defensive fronts. He has physical tools and needs to continue to grow his technique at the next level. He is a solid pass rusher and run defender that will need to adjust to competition. Should grow into a valuable Power 5 starter and potentially a chess piece on the line for a coordinator.

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Justin Walley Highlights and Evaluation

Justin Walley is a cornerback prospect from D'Iberville High School in Biloxi, Miss. Walley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jarquez Hunter Highlights and Evaluation

Jarquez Hunter is a running back prospect from Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia, Miss. Hunter is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American