SI All-American Candidate Sam Carrell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Sam Carrell

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-feet 4-inches, 260 pounds

School: Albuquerque (N.M.) Sandia

Committed to: Baylor

Frame: Carrell already has an excellent frame and build for a Power 5 defensive end. Ability to add or drop weight to fit any front.

Athleticism: Carrell shows good speed for his size and a nice burst when closing on ball carriers. Above average change of direction for his size and strength to overpower blockers on film.

Instincts: Carrell pursues plays through the whistle and does a solid job diagnosing plays. He excels in blowing plays up, and then making a big play in the chaos that follows.

Polish: Technique is something that Carrell has, but will need to be elevated at the next level. He physically dominates most of his competition, and his technique is solid for what he needs in high school. Tackling form needs to improve.

Bottom Line: Carrell is a versatile, athletic defensive linemen that could grow into multiple roles in multiple defensive fronts. He has physical tools and needs to continue to grow his technique at the next level. He is a solid pass rusher and run defender that will need to adjust to competition. Should grow into a valuable Power 5 starter and potentially a chess piece on the line for a coordinator.