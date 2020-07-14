SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Sam Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Sam Jackson
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
Position: Quarterback
School: Naperville (Ill.) Central
Committed to: Purdue
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Undersized quarterback with small frame. There is some room to add mass in the coming years, though.

Athleticism: This is elite athleticism at the quarterback position. He’s the quickest guy on the field at all times and he has contact power and balance that is surprising for his size. His spatial awareness is off the charts as well.

Instincts: He’s just got a knack for knowing where people are on the football field. He knows how to extend plays to the point to where he can make the explosive play for his offense. Runs when he has too, not when he wants to and understands how to protect himself. Rarely gets hit hard.

Polish: This is easy juice in terms of arm talent, it’s not elongated and there’s no excessive motions. It’s just a quick flick and the ball is out. He’s always going to be undersized, but he has the ability to make up for it with quickness and explosion.

Bottom Line: Jackson is one of the premiere athletic quarterbacks in high school football. While there is room to improve his mass and arm strength, he can win on the intermediate routes as the most dangerous player on the field with the ball in his hands.

