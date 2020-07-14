SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Sam Ofurie Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Sam Ofurie
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 245 pounds
Position: Inside Linebacker
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Schools of Interest: Boston College, Syracuse, Michigan and Marshall
Projected Position: Middle Linebacker or Running Back

Frame: Powerfully built, especially upper legs and hips. Could reach 260 pounds down the line if desired. 

Athleticism: Best noted attribute would be sheer hitting force. For his size, good speed. Even in traffic as a running back, Ofurie shows good balance when defenders attempt to trip him up at the ankles. 

Instincts: Knows how to take good angles to defeat blocks during inside-running plays. Stays low when taking on a block or making a tackle. Really no film of him in pass coverage so that area continues to be a question mark. 

Polish: Best when playing in the box where he explodes through ball carriers. Quick feet in traffic allows him to be the aggressor as a linebacker or a running back. Good angles to the ball carrier. 

Bottom Line: Ofurie could be a traditional middle linebacker in college or make the full-time transition to being a power running back or even an H-back on occasion. Good feet in traffic will translate to either position. Extremely powerful player that enjoys contact.

