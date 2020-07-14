SI All-American Candidate Sam Reynolds Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Sam Reynolds

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10 175 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

School: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson

Committed to: South Carolina

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Short muscular build. Filled in well for a wide receiver or corner at the next level.

Athleticism: Extremely fast track athlete who gets north and south really quickly. Not a lot of people in Alabama who are going to beat this kid in a race. Shows ability at corner, running back and wide receiver with success in the state’s highest classification.

Instincts: He's great at beating angles and getting the corner on defenders once he sees daylight he turns into a track runner and is off to the races. At corner he is great at reading the quarterbacks’ eyes in zone coverage along with getting a good idea for where he's headed with the ball.

Polish: His running form is excellent, once he gets in the full stride there's no catching him. Very bouncy and quick at corner as well. His route running could use some work as sometimes he is slow off the line of scrimmage when the corner has hands-on, this will just take some more work off the game field.

Bottom Line: Reynolds is a speed demon who wins in open field and simply refuses to be run down. He could play corner or receiver at the next level based on athletic foundation. He’s better built for receiver as he's more fast than he is quick. With more development of his skills in terms of route running he has the chance to be a very versatile weapon in the Power Five. Also could be dangerous on kickoff return units.