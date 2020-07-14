SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Seth Malcom Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: LB Seth Malcom
Projected Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-9, 195 pounds
School: Tabor (Iowa) Fremont-Mills
Committed to: Nebraska Cornhuskers 

Frame: Long, well-developed prospect with room to add mass and definition across his frame. 

Athleticism: Uses length well, but lacks overall top-end speed and close-area quickness. Plays running back as well, and he utilizes his experience there to diagnose and react quickly. 

Instincts: Processes play completely and plays within self. Does not over pursue, and he gets downhill in a hurry. He sits well in coverage and goes with the play. 

Polish: Lacks overall speed and quickness, but uses his frame and instincts to his advantage. He needs to improve top-end speed as he continues to fill out his frame. 

Bottom Line: Seth Malcom is a lengthy, well-developed prospect with high football IQ. He breaks down plays effectively and gets up the field. He is consistent in pursuit and a sure tackle. As his frame continues to develop, he will become more desirable to college coaches. He projects as a contributor at the Power 5 level.

