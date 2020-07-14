Prospect: Seven McGee

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-9, 180 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Harbor City (Calif.) East

Committed to: Oregon

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Prototypical scat-back size with room for growth in upper and lower body.

Athleticism: Nearly impossible to tackle one-on-one in the open field. Fast in every direction. Shows potential at slot as a twitchy bubble-screen threat. Attacks jump balls. Will consistently compete with D1-level corners for high-point positioning despite frame.

Instincts: Totes the rock like the guys on defense have the plague. Haven’t seen much pass pro in the backfield, and haven’t seen him consistently win his routes against live competition in pads. Almost no film to judge his release off the LOS but strong change-of-pace floor at running back remains.

Polish: Whether it’s at running back or slot, McGee’s talent demands the attention of his play-caller. When the dust settles, McGee’s position will depend on the scheme he is in, but he’s most dangerous with a blocker or two in front of him and green grass all around him.

Bottom Line: Seven McGee looks like he’s been playing running back since he was 5 years old. No shortage of explosiveness as a ball-carrier and will quickly step into a kick return/punt return role for Oregon. He also shows potential at slot receiver.