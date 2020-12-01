SI All-American Candidate Shane Nowell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Shane Nowell

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds

School: Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic

Committed to: Arizona

Frame: Lean, strong frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Nowell is a speedy, athletic guard who uses his strength and footwork to get into the lane and finish through contact efficiently. Nowell’s understanding of pace allows him to leave opposing guards behind and create as a southpaw scorer.

Instincts: Nowell has a great feel on offense and picks his spots well while remaining in attack mode at all times. Nowell moves well without the ball and anticipates well on both ends of the floor. He has a high basketball IQ and playmaking ability for himself and his teammates.

Polish: Nowell is at his best with the ball in his hands, creating from the perimeter for himself or knifing into the lane to create for his teammates. He scores efficiently on all three levels and can knock down shots from deep, even under heavy duress.

Bottom Line: Nowell has great size and an unrelenting motor on both ends of the floor. He plays passing lanes well, anticipates well on both ends and creates for himself and his teammates. Expect his stock to continue to rise and his impact to be made early in Tucson.