SI All-American Candidate Shawn Hardy Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Shawn Hardy
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
School: Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County
Committed to: Nebraska

Frame: Lean and well-proportioned. Average width across shoulders, chest. Long arms. Tightly-wound thighs, trunk, with some natural size. Ample room for additional mass, muscle. 

Athleticism: Fast. Not the most fluid sprinter, but regularly runs away from prep defenders. Above-average short-area quickness. Loose hips, ankles. Good leaper, with impressive aerial body control. 

Instincts: Tracks ball effortlessly downfield. Imminent jump-ball threat; comes down with throws that should belong to defense. Hands catcher. Dangerous ball-carrier. Tough to bring down initially, and can make overzealous defenders miss. Home-run threat with a seam. 

Polish: Shows immense promise as route-runner. Attacks leverage on vertical routes, sells breaks, already fools defenders with double moves. Must diversify releases off LOS. Blocking ability largely unknown, but tools to thrive. 

Bottom Line: Hardy boasts an intriguing combination of size, quickness and ball skills at wide receiver. May be more of a possession receiver at Nebraska if speed doesn’t translate against Big-10 competition, but will be valuable regardless. Likely early contributor for Huskers, with multi-year starter potential.

