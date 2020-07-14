SI All-American Candidate Shedeur Sanders Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Shedeur Sanders

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Cedar Hills (Texas) Trinity Christian

Committed to: Florida Atlantic

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Solid frame with adequate height, length and muscle build relative to age. Can carry more weight, particularly in the lower body.

Athleticism: Solid athletic foundation and proves capable of making plays with his legs when needed. Likely not the type to design runs for at the next level, but can hurt defenses as evidenced by 1,000-yard rushing campaign in 2019. Good vision when things break down with some wiggle in the open field. Not a burner, but flashes plus explosion at times.

Instincts: Stands tall in the pocket but light on his feet. Can maintain eye discipline despite oncoming rush, with the agility and strength to avoid the initial push. Extremely competitive and plays with an edge. Above-average passer while on the move. Fiery leader who could push the issue as needed.

Polish: Fluid release point and above-average motion. Mature enough to be able to manipulate defenders with eyes. Could improve overall power and how tight the ball is released. Has shown strong progression at the varsity level, with increased production each year as varsity starter including multiple state title runs. Strong intermediate level efficiency with adequate touch outside the numbers.

Bottom Line: Sanders looks like a college quarterback today with his combination of size, athleticism and production, which shouldn't be a surprise considering he's the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He doesn’t have that "wow" arm but proves steady in moving the chains and racking up yards as both a passer and runner. As he matures on and off the field, he looks like a scheme-versatile weapon who could be developed into a multi-year starter at the Power Five level.