SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora, Jr. on Football Recruiting During COVID-19

John Garcia, Jr.

Some of the most influential voices in collegiate athletics continue to discuss the parameters for the return of college football and each week brings a renewed sense of optimism. The month of June will serve as an important period as many restrictions surrounding on-campus training and workouts are loosening.

But what about recruiting? The NCAA's dead period, eliminating all in-person activity from visits to camps and evaluations, has been extended through the month of July. 

Football commentator Jim Mora Jr., outlines some of the impacts the pandemic has had on the general college football recruiting timeline on SI All-American TV, a weekly video feature that continues today. A longtime NFL and collegiate head coach, Mora most recently led UCLA’s football program from 2011-2017. His experience gives him a unique perspective on roster building and management at each level.

Next on SIAA TV: John Garcia and Jim Mora Jr. discuss the expectation of instant impact newcomers on college football rosters.

Last week on SIAA TV: John Garcia, Jr. and Jim Mora, Jr. dig into the logistics of a true timeline to return to college football.

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pittsburgh Coach Jeff Capel ‘Passionate’ for Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd Killing

Capel said it's important to hear white voices speaking out on social injustice.

Jason Jordan

In His Own Words: Miller Moss Commits to USC Over Alabama, LSU, UCLA

The top uncommitted quarterback in California, Miller Moss decided to stay home and commit to the USC Trojans on Monday. He shares the decision details and more in his latest blog post for SI All-American.

Miller Moss

Caleb Williams Blog: 'I could have been George Floyd'

No. 1 quarterback prospect Caleb Williams and his father, Carl, share their perspective on the current state of the nation.

Caleb Williams

Watch Senior Pass Rusher Mattheus Carroll Make His College Commitment

SI All-American has the college football commitment announcement of 2021 pass rusher Mattheus Carroll

John Garcia, Jr.

Garrett Nussmeier Blog: LSU Commitment Group Chat, Recruiting Others and More

LSU QB commitment Garrett Nussmeier is back with another blog on SI All-American. Today he digs into the communication with fellow Tiger commitments, recruiting others and his coaching aspirations.

Garrett Nussmeier

SI All-American Forward Michael Foster to Stay in 2021

SI All-American Forward Michael Foster to Stay in 2021.

Jason Jordan

Electric In-State LB Ian Jackson Commits to Alabama over Childhood Favorite Auburn

One of the top defensive prospects in Alabama, linebacker Ian Jackson is headed to play for the Crimson Tide and tells SI All-American why.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite Center Moussa Cisse To Join the 2020 Class, Will Pick a College Next Week

Cisse is the top shot blocker in high school basketball.

Jason Jordan

by

Jason Jordan

Devin Askew Talks Pandemic Training, When He Could Be at Kentucky and More

Askew is a part of SI All-American's No. 1 recruiting class for 2020.

Jason Jordan

The Skyy Clark Blog: Move to TN, Quarantine Grind, Recruitment and More

Clarks Blogs About Move to Tennessee, Quarantine Grind, Recruitment and More.

Skyy Clark