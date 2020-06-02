SI All-American TV: Jim Mora, Jr. on Football Recruiting During COVID-19

Some of the most influential voices in collegiate athletics continue to discuss the parameters for the return of college football and each week brings a renewed sense of optimism. The month of June will serve as an important period as many restrictions surrounding on-campus training and workouts are loosening.

But what about recruiting? The NCAA's dead period, eliminating all in-person activity from visits to camps and evaluations, has been extended through the month of July.

Football commentator Jim Mora Jr., outlines some of the impacts the pandemic has had on the general college football recruiting timeline on SI All-American TV, a weekly video feature that continues today. A longtime NFL and collegiate head coach, Mora most recently led UCLA’s football program from 2011-2017. His experience gives him a unique perspective on roster building and management at each level.

