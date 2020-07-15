SI All-American watch list: 10 Auburn commits and 33 key Tiger targets named

With a strong early foundation on offense and along the offensive line in particular, Gus Malzahn has the Auburn Tigers 2021 recruiting class into the double digits on the verbal commitment front.

All 10 current pledges, along with 33 of the Tigers’ key targets in the recruiting cycle, are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

Listed below is the full breakdown of AU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.



VERBAL COMMITS:

Offense

QB Dematrius Davis/5-11, 200/Houston, Texas

RB Armoni Goodwin/5-8, 190/Trussville, Ala.

TE Landen King/6-5, 210/Humble, Texas

OL J’Marion Gooch/6-7, 358/Seymour, Tenn.

OL Caleb Johnson/6-7, 295/Ocala, Fla.

OL Garner Langlo/6-7, 270/Ocala, Fla.

OL Jaeden Roberts/6-5, 340/Houston, Texas

Defense

DL Lee Hunter/6-5, 300/Eight Mile, Ala.

DB Tavarish Dawson/5-10, 175/Lehigh Acres, Fla.

DB Phillip O'Brien Jr./6-1, 180/Deerfield Beach, Fla.

TOP TARGETS:

Offense

RB Donovan Edwards/5-11, 190/West Bloomfield, Mich.

RB Jarquez Hunter/5-10, 183/Philadelphia, Miss.

RB L.J. Johnson/5-10, 204/Cypress, Texas

RB Alton McCaskill/6-1, 195/Conroe, Texas

WR Tray Curry/6-4, 210/Cleveland, Tenn.

WR Dominic Lovett/5-10, 175/Belleville, Ill.

WR Destyn Pazon/6-0, 200/New Orleans, La.

TE Jasper Lott/6-5, 243/Argyle, Texas

TE Bryson Nesbit/6-6, 220/Charlotte, N.C.

TE Michael Trigg/6-4, 230/Seffner, Fla.

OL James Brockermeyer/6-3, 285/Fort Worth, Texas

OL Tommy Brockermeyer/6-7, 295/Fort Worth, Texas

OL Noah Josey/6-5, 280/Brentwood, Tenn.

OL Amarius Mims/6-7, 315/Cochran, Ga.

Defense

DL Nick Dimitris/6-4, 235/Baldwin Park, Calif.

DL Tobechi Okoli/6-5, 250/Kansas City, Mo.

DL Marquis Robinson/6-3, 300/Milton, Fla.

DL Jeremiah Williams/6-3, 224/Birmingham, Ala.

LB Deshauwn Alleyne/6-0, 210/Port St. Lucie, Fla.

LB Terrence Cooks/6-2, 210/Pearland, Texas

LB Zemarion Harrell/6-2, 220/Virginia Beach, Va.

LB Chamon Metayer/6-5, 220/Miami, Fla.

LB Smael Mondon/6-3, 220/Dallas, Ga.

LB Xavian Sorey/6-3, 215/Bradenton, Fla.

DB Terrion Arnold/6-2, 187/Tallahassee, Fla.

DB Markevious Brown/6-0, 170/Bradenton, Fla.

DB Javon Bullard/6-0, 183/Milledgeville, Ga.

DB MJ Daniels/6-3, 185/Lucedale, Miss.

DB Jardin Gilbert/6-1, 175/White Castle, La.

DB Ahmari Harvey/5-10, 175/Tallahassee, Fla.

DB Kamari Lassiter/6-0, 185/Tuscaloosa, Ala.

DB Ga'Quincy McKinstry/6-0, 175/Pinson, Ala.

DB Justin Walley/5-10, 170/Biloxi, Miss.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.