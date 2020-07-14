SI All-American Candidate Siaosi Finau Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Siaosi Finau Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DT/OT Siaosi Finau
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 300 pounds
School: Renton (Wash.)
Committed to: Washington

Frame: Big and lean. Above-average width across shoulders, chest. Thick, solid midsection. Powerful thighs and trunk. Some room for more weight, but likely plays below 320 pounds. 

Athleticism: Rare overall power. Impressive upper-body strength. Very coordinated for size. Quick in short areas, with clear hip, ankle flexibility. Good long speed in open space. 

Instincts: Extremely physical. Overpowers prep competition with ease; pancaked three separate defenders one one snap as offensive lineman. Quick off the ball, sometimes crossing would-be blocker’s face into backfield. Very effective in backside pursuit; takes responsible angles to football. 

Polish: Focused more on offense before committing to Washington as defensive tackle. Needs to develop arm, hand usage to help shed blocks. Must prove he can anchor in run game. Raw pass-rusher. 

Bottom Line: Finau boasts an outstanding combination of strength and mobility. Not much technique of which to speak at defensive tackle, but has tools to be effective against run and pass. Likely project, but could emerge as impact starter at five-technique for Huskies.

