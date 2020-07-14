SI All-American Candidate Solomon Wright Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DT Solomon Wright

Status: SI All-American candidate

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Vitals: 6-foot, 270 pounds

School: Vian (Okla.)

Committed to: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Frame: Smaller, compact interior defensive lineman with room to add bulk over his frame.

Athleticism: The son of a former NFL Linebacker is surprisingly athletic, as he plays with a relentless motor and is disruptive with upper body twitch and violent with his hands. Pursues well in all phases of the game, and is a reliable tackler who.

Instincts: He uses his agility to his advantage inside, and he quickly sheds offensive linemen as he diagnoses the play. He tends to over penetrate at times because of his motor.

Polish: Wright is an athletic defensive tackle who is violent with his hands and polished in his technique despite being undersized. He can improve his pad height, but he appears to have requisite upper body strength, which should only improve as he adds bulk.

Bottom Line: Solomon Wright is a smaller, compact interior defensive lineman who exhibits lateral quickness and the ability to be violent with his hands at the point of attack. He makes up for his size disadvantage with his play through the whistle mentality. If he continues to develop physically, he should be a starter later in his career at a Power 5 level.