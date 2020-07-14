SI All-American Candidate Tae'Quan Johnson Highlights and Evaluation
Prospect: WR Tae’Quan Johnson
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
School: Ocoee (Fla.)
Committed to: Coastal Carolina
Frame: Long and lean. Adequate width across the upper body. Slender arms. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Significant growth potential remaining.
Athleticism: Very good initial quickness. Loose hips and ankles. Boasts of 4.52 40-yard dash, but his film suggests long speed, with an above-average burst at best. Impressive overall body control.
Instincts: Works entire field with route tree. Natural pass-catcher; toe-taps near the sideline, easily adjusts to back-shoulder throws, lays out when necessary. Very effective in scramble game. Somewhat limited RAC threat due to middling speed, but can make multiple defenders miss.
Polish: High-level route-runner. Attacks leverage while stacking, breaks with nuance; capable of nasty double moves. Varies release at LOS, but occasionally slow off the ball.
Bottom Line: Johnson’s relative lack of speed and acceleration limits his ceiling, but that’s a major win for Coastal Carolina. He’ll walk on campus ready to contribute, and should add at least some explosiveness in the weight room. Projects as a reliable, productive multi-year starter.