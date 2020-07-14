SI All-American Candidate Tahj Bullock Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tahj Bullock

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 223 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peters Prep

Committed to: Virginia Tech

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Near-prototype physique for a position. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Long, chiseled arms. Thick waist. Powerful, tightly-wound lower half. Room for additional weight, but training emphasis will be athleticism.

Athleticism: Dual-threat prospect. Good speed and power while scrambling. One-cut ball-carrier. Quick, active feet in the pocket. Above-average arm strength at best. Flashes impressive touch on a deep ball. Capable of throwing from multiple angles and platforms.

Instincts: Playmaker first and foremost. Unafraid to make risky throws off-script; used Mahomes-like push pass for throwing score as a junior. Dangerous in read-option game, especially with running seam.

Polish: Quick, over-top delivery; keeps the ball high in the pocket. Sloppy footwork in pocket unnecessarily mitigates arm strength. Must improve accuracy in all areas of the field. Needs more experience surveying field, toggling through options.

Bottom Line: Bullock’s impressive frame and combination of raw arm talent and movement ability make him a tantalizing quarterback prospect. Likely a long way from starting, but could see the field early for Hokies in short-yardage situations. Potential impact starter with All-Conference upside if the ceiling is scraped.